Kroger closing Western Avenue store due to 'significant losses'

Kroger has announced plans to close down one of its West Knoxville locations due to 'significant losses' over the past several years.
The 4440 Western Avenue store lost more than $1 million in the last two years, according to a release from the company.
"Closing stores is always a last resort, and only considered after all other alternatives have been exhausted," spokesperson Melissa Eads said in a statement.
All 80 people who work at the Western Avenue location will be offered jobs at other Knoxville-area Kroger stores. Eads said they notified employees on Monday morning.
The store and fuel center will close March 31.
Kroger has 4 other locations within 5 miles of the store.
