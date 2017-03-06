Kroger closing Western Avenue store due to 'significant losses'

Kroger Logo (Photo: Custom)

Kroger has announced plans to close down one of its West Knoxville locations due to 'significant losses' over the past several years.

The 4440 Western Avenue store lost more than $1 million in the last two years, according to a release from the company.

"Closing stores is always a last resort, and only considered after all other alternatives have been exhausted," spokesperson Melissa Eads said in a statement.

All 80 people who work at the Western Avenue location will be offered jobs at other Knoxville-area Kroger stores. Eads said they notified employees on Monday morning.

The store and fuel center will close March 31.

Kroger has 4 other locations within 5 miles of the store.

(© 2017 WBIR)