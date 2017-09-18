Large Knoxville apartment complex sold in $48M deal

KNOXVILLE - One of Knoxville's largest apartment complexes has new ownership in a $48 million deal, records show.

The Metropolitan at 790 N. Cedar Bluff Road, known for many years as Sunchase Apartments, has been sold by Sunchase Multifamily Partners LLC of Nashville to Goldelm at Metropolitan LLC, records show.

Documents finalizing the deal were filed Friday in the Knox County Register of Deeds office.

The development features more than 500 units. It's been among the city's most well-known for years.

The name recently was changed from Sunchase to the Metropolitan.

Local development managers referred questions Monday to a Jacksonville, Fla., area corporate office, which did not return a call for comment.

In 2014, Sunchase Multifamily Partners LLC acquired the property for $26 million, county records show.

© 2017 WBIR.COM