Restaurant equipment supplier to add 100 Sevier County jobs

KaTom CEO Patricia Bible announces her company will create 100 new jobs during the next five years on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (Photo: Brian Holt, WBIR)

KODAK - A restaurant equipment supplier will create 100 new jobs and expand its operations in Sevier County.

KaTom Restaurant Supply, Inc. will invest about $3 million during the next five years.

“Such a growth story shows why Tennessee is the place to start and grow a business,” Gov. Bill Haslam said in a release.

KaTom will add 10,000 square feet to its existing 100,000-square-foot headquarters in Sevier County. The company works with 700 vendors.

“It’s terrific news when a Tennessee company like KaTom Restaurant Supply benefits from our state’s strong workforce, central location and business-friendly environment,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development COO Ted Townsend.

KaTom moved its headquarters to Kodak in 2012, according to the company’s website.

KaTom will be investing approx. $2.95 million in the state of TN to create 100 new jobs! #KaTomNews — KaTomRS (@KaTomRS) February 3, 2017

KaTom is thrilled to be part of #TeamTennessee! We are TEAM TENNESSEE! #KaTomNews — KaTomRS (@KaTomRS) February 3, 2017

We are happy to welcome @CommishTNECD to KaTom today! #KaTomNews — KaTomRS (@KaTomRS) February 3, 2017

After the trying and difficult times in @SevierCounty KaTom is grateful for the opportunity to give 100 new job opportunities. #KaTomNews — KaTomRS (@KaTomRS) February 3, 2017

We would like to thank everyone who came out today for our big announcement! KaTom is proud to be part of our state's growth. #KaTomNews — KaTomRS (@KaTomRS) February 3, 2017

