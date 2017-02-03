WBIR
Close

Restaurant equipment supplier to add 100 Sevier County jobs

Mark Bergin, WBIR 10:12 AM. EST February 03, 2017

KODAK - A restaurant equipment supplier will create 100 new jobs and expand its operations in Sevier County.

KaTom Restaurant Supply, Inc. will invest about $3 million during the next five years.

“Such a growth story shows why Tennessee is the place to start and grow a business,” Gov. Bill Haslam said in a release.

KaTom will add 10,000 square feet to its existing 100,000-square-foot headquarters in Sevier County. The company works with 700 vendors.

“It’s terrific news when a Tennessee company like KaTom Restaurant Supply benefits from our state’s strong workforce, central location and business-friendly environment,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development COO Ted Townsend.

KaTom moved its headquarters to Kodak in 2012, according to the company’s website.

Go to the TNCED's website for more information.

(© 2017 WBIR)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories