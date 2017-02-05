Track Your Cash Week: The best ways to track your spending and stay on a budget

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

We've all been there. You pay your bills and think you have plenty of money left over for the month. A week or two later, it's gone.

This week on 10News Today, we want to help you track your spending and get out of the cycle of living paycheck to paycheck. We'll share three budgeting methods, apps to tracks your business expenses and talk to a financial planner about when it's okay to splurge.

Envelope Method

This is similar to the Dave Ramsey method, and it involves a lot of attention to the small details. You start by making envelopes for different categories like groceries, clothing and entertainment. You put cash in envelopes every week, and you try not to spend any more than that. This ensures you will have extra money to put toward paying down debt or savings.

Judge Steven Sword says this method worked several years ago for him and his wife Alice.

“Within months we saw the difference, not only in what we were spending, but in how we talked about money and how we related to each other. And really in our marriage,” said Judge Sword.





They both said the hardest part was writing down every dollar they spent.

“It was pretty easy to see once we had it on paper. We realized this was the problem. It wasn’t what we thought it was," said Judge Sword.

They found their money leakage in entertainment, going out and unnecessary clothing.

Once the Swords buckled done, they paid down more debt in 6 months than in their first 10 years of marriage. Within a year, Judge Sword said they were financially independent.

Certified Financial Planner Paul Fain says this method has been really successful for many people.

"It's usually folks who are going through a life changing transition. They're saying I want to get a grip on this. They are signing up and willing to track those details," said Fain.

Now the Swords use an app called mvelopes that essentially does the same thing, but it's all online.

Tracking your cash with credit cards

This method is for people who are more established financially. Lanny Cope, who owns an architecture business in Knoxville, says he tracks his spending by putting all his expenses on one credit card.

"I have it all funneling to one place. So I know the exact amount that we are spending every month," said Lanny.





This works because Lanny knows he will have enough money to pay off the balance at the end of the month. He doesn't ever pay interest.

He says this is easier than going to the ATM to get cash or writing checks.

"Through the websites of the credit card company, they have pretty robust tools. They will assign your spending to a category. Or you can assign it to a category so you can stay aware, maybe on a weekly basis, of where you are. And you can see if the total is going to be more than what the paycheck is going to be," said Fain.

Fain says he is not a big fan of this method because you run this risk of spending too much in one month.

The reason Lanny likes this method so much is because he gets rewards through his credit card that allow him and his wife to travel more.

Bucket Method

The bucket method is the one Paul Fain says works best for the most people. You don't have to track every detail, but it does help you put more money toward paying down debt.

You start with three bank accounts; one savings and two checking. You set aside a certain amount every month that goes straight into savings. The rest goes into checking account number 1. You pay all your fixed expenses out of this account (i.e. mortgage, utilities, and internet). However much is left is divided by four. Each week you transfer that money into checking account number 2. This is the account you buy groceries, clothes and other weekly expenses.

"You don't have to track every detail, but it's about being aware. We went out and had a really fancy meal last weekend … let's eat in this weekend," said Fain.

Paul Fain also gave us some goals for paying off debt. He says people should pay off the bad debt first, which for most people is credit card debt. As for student loans, he says 10 years is a good goal.

Fain says the best way to put more money toward those goals is to find out where you are spending unnecessary cash.

"Whether it's getting coffee in the morning, or eating out for lunch or just tired and going to eat out. That to me is where a lot of money leakage occurs," said Fain.

