#OffScriptOn9: Father, son save horses tied up in Harvey floodwaters

Donnie Schubert's family is one of the lucky ones. Hurricane Harvey spared their Houston-area home. They're high and dry, but their generosity is making waves in the Huffman, Tex. community where they live-and far beyond.

WUSA 12:40 PM. EDT September 02, 2017

