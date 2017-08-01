2 infants die in Arizona after being left in hot cars

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
East Tennessee honors officers on "Back the Blue" dayJul 30, 2017, 11:09 p.m.
-
Hot car deaths prompt push for tech that detects…Aug. 1, 2017, 1:52 p.m.
-
Officials looking for East Tennesseans with…Jul 31, 2017, 11:36 p.m.