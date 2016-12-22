5 things you need to know this Friday

Borrego Health began using new patient intake forms that include six different options for gender identity and let patients include their preferred name (Photo: Custom)

Last-minute shoppers may be in luck

Longer store hours, one-day discounts and last-minute deals are popping up Friday as retailers dig deep to draw in shoppers one last time before the holidays. The National Retail Federation is predicting that purchases, both online and in stores, may exceed the 3.6% uptick it initially forecast for the holiday season. But store owners don't appear to be leaving a final sales bump to chance, marking down items ranging from toys to pajama tops to clear their shelves. No store wants to be stuck with merchandise after the shopping rush comes to an abrupt end.

It’s a big weekend for movies

With awards season right around the corner, ’tis the season for studios to release their movies before 2016 expires. Why Him? a comedy set in the tech world starring James Franco, opens Friday. Three other biggies roll out Friday in select cities: Martin Scorsese’s Silence, an epic story about missionaries in Japan; A Monster Calls, about a boy who escapes bullying by entering a fantasy world; and I, Daniel Blake, which won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Here's the rest of the lineup for the holiday weekend.

Woman set to return to work after racist post about FLOTUS

The director of a West Virginia non-profit who was suspended for a racist post about Michelle Obama that sparked national outrage is scheduled to return to work Friday. Pamela Ramsey Taylor, director of the Clay County Development Corp., posted about Obama on Facebook last month, and former Clay mayor Beverly Whaling resigned over the racist post after she replied to Taylor's Facebook comment. The original post was deleted but not before it went viral on social media.

Storm set to sock western, central U.S.

A potent storm might be icing over holiday plans for much of the western and central U.S. this weekend. The system is forecast to bring everything from a wintry mix and a blizzard to drenching rain and severe thunderstorms to a large swath of the U.S. from Friday through Sunday. Winds of up to 60 mph and heavy snow totaling up to 9 inches will likely lead to a full-fledged blizzard in portions of the Rockies and the Dakotas on Christmas Day, with travel issues likely to linger into Monday.

Homeland Security increases citizenship application fee

Starting Friday, the Department of Homeland Security will increase application fees to apply for citizenship, renew a green card or have a family member immigrate to the United States. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the only agency within the DHS that is not funded by taxpayer dollars, says the fee increases are vital to keeping the agency afloat and "necessary to ensure we can continue to serve our customers effectively.” The naturalization application fee increase — jumping from $595 to $640 — prompted many people around the U.S. to submit their paperwork before the new fees go into effect.

Borrego Health began using new patient intake forms that include six different options for gender identity and let patients include their preferred name (Photo: Custom)

And the essentials:

Weather: Rain and snow out in the West might complicate travel plans Friday, while snow is in the forecast for the upper Midwest.

Stocks: Asian markets slid Friday while Europe gained in early trading ahead of the Christmas holiday.

TV Tonight: Wondering what to watch tonight? TV critic Robert Bianco looks at holiday classic films on TCM, Call the Midwife and Richard III.

Be inspired: Police give family a puppy after they suffer a terrible loss.

If you missed Thursday's news, we’ve got you covered.

As 2016 winds down, remember the year that was with one photo from every day.

Most popular: See our top stories in one nightly digest on Facebook Messenger.

USA TODAY