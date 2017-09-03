8-year-old donates beloved doll to Harvey victims

Lilly Bice, 8, is donating her beloved doll to victims of Hurricane Harvey. (Credit: E.J. Bice)

The 8-year-old daughter of a couple who survived Hurricane Katrina wants to donate her toys to another child who might need it following the devastation from Hurricane Harvey.

The Bice family lost everything owned when Katrina hit in 2005.

E.J. Bice said when conditions started unraveling in Texas from Harvey, a friend suggested they should go down and help. Bice said he couldn't because of work.

His daughter, Lilly, overheard the conversation. She went to her room and came back with a bag full of toys to donate.

One toy that stands out, in particular, is Lilly's favorite possession -- a doll of a blonde girl dressed in pink. Bice says it means a lot to his daughter. She treated it like a person.

Attached to the doll, Lilly wrote this note.

"Dear Little Girl, I hope you like my new doll and her things. Take good care of her and have fun. She was a good friend to me and will be an friend to you."

It was signed with a heart and the name Lilly B.

Bice posted a photo of it on Facebook.

"I hope the photo inspires people to do the right thing," Bice said.



Bice was so moved, he said he's going to a Houston suburb Thursday to help out by cooking for people.



The Bices live in a suburb of New Orleans.

