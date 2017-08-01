A cow's KISS: Calf resembling Gene Simmons goes viral

A calf with a striking resemblance to rock star Gene Simmons has risen to Internet fame, and she's only a few days old. (Photo: Courtesy of Hill Country Visitor)

KERRVILLE, Texas -- Moo-ve over Gene Simmons.

Only four days old and she’s already become an Internet sensation. Meet Genie the calf, aptly named for her resemblance to the rock star frontman of KISS.

On July 29, the day after Genie’s birth, the central Texas tourism resource Hill Country Visitor shared a Facebook post calling out the calf's striking resemblance. Since then, Genie’s story has been picked up by numerous media outlets and even earned a shoutout from the band and the rock star himself.

The Hill Country Visitor shared an image on Friday of the black calf with a white face and black markings that many would say resembles Simmons’ signature face paint when he performs with the band. And, just like Simmons, the calf was sticking out its tongue.

Drew Taylor, partner and general sales manager with the Hill Country Visitor, said he was eating at the Cowboy Steak House in Kerrville when Heather Taccetta, an employee of the steakhouse, told him about the calf that had just been born on her cattle ranch.

“I told her, ‘Heather, this is so uncanny. I’m going to blow this up,” Taylor told KVUE. “And she just kind of said, ‘Sure, whatever.’”

Hours later, he said they were both getting calls from the media for interviews and requests to bring out camera crews.

He said in Genie’s four days of fame, and life in general, they’ve brought her out to the steakhouse where she put on a show for the cameras like she’d done this all before.

This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons https://t.co/m6CcUlA7cy — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 31, 2017

“After a while, she just sat down in the shade like ‘whatever, I’m famous,’” Taylor said.

While she may only be a few days old, plans are already in the works for her future. Taylor said Genie’s gotten two monetary offers to become the mascot at nearby dude ranches. They may have to duke it out with Cowboy Steak House, who Taylor said is already planning a statue in Genie’s resemblance to put in the restaurant.

