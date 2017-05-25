After 17 years of trying to conceive, couple gives birth to sextuplets

A Virginia couple has successfully given birth to sextuplets.

The three boys and three girls were born May 11 at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.

The babies, which were delivered via cesarean section, ranged from 1 pound, 10 ounces, to 2 pounds, 15 ounces at birth.

The proud parents, Adeboye and Ajibola Taiwo, said they have been trying 17 years to conceive. In January, they learned they were expecting six children.

“I was excited,” said Adeboye Taiwo to VCU. “For the very first time we were expecting.”

A 40-person team was involved and the delivery required hours of planning.

Ajibola Taiwo was discharged from the hospital May 18, according to VCU.

Sextuplet births are very rare. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of the nearly 4 million live births in the U.S. In 2015, only 24 were quintuplets or other higher-order births.

