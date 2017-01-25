Rutledge boy loses battle with cancer

Alan Jackson surprises little boy after online push. (Photo: WBIR)

RUTLEDGE -

A Grainger County boy who fought a brave battle against cancer has died.

We first met Joshua John Lampkin in May 2015, when he was able to meet his favorite country music singer, Alan Jackson.

His family will receive friends from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Smith-Reagan Funeral Home, with the funeral immediately following.

Original story

An old song sung by a Nashville legend just got a whole new meaning.

"I've seen JoshuaJohn sing 'I'll Fly Away' all the time," said Connie Lampkin. "I've seen him smile and how happy it makes him."

JoshuaJohn is 5-year-old boy from Rutledge who has a passion for cowboy boots, horses, and the great Alan Jackson.

"Because he's a good singer," he said.

But for the Lampkin family, there is more behind the song then just talent.

"JoshuaJohn was a perfectly healthy little boy," Connie Lampkin explained.

But on October 1st, his health took a turn for the worst.

"His teacher noticed he had yellow eyes. We took him to the doctor and his blood work didn't come back good. We took him to Children's and it came back that he had hepatoblastoma stage four, lung and liver," she said.

Hepatoblastoma is a rare form of liver cancer that requires chemotherapy

"Before October the 1st I didn't know anything about hepatoblastoma. No clue. And I really want everyone to know about it. I also didn't know about organ donation, but when I found out it would've helped my son a whole lot, I would have been the first one there with my hand stuck out to receive any organ that I could've received," Connie Lampkin said.

JoshuaJohn's treatment consisted of doctor's appointments in Knoxville and as far away as Cincinnati.

"There is definitely a lot more prayers," his brother Conner Lampkin explained. "Just thinking about what the news is going to be when he comes home."

Chemotherapy has taken a toll on JoshuaJohn's body, including his hearing.

"It's taken his ability to walk without braces. He can't hear that's why he wanted the music turned up louder, he can't hear it if it's low. His vision comes and goes. It makes him tired and weak," Connie Lampkin said.

"I guess he can't really be a normal kid," added his brother Corey Lampkin.

Alan Jackson surprises young boy with help from social media. (Photo: Alan Jackson Facebook)

But his five siblings say they are doing their best to make his life as "normal" as possible and that involves having a lot of fun.

"When I was doing gymnastics and I was done and I would go change clothes he would always be rolling around on the gymnastics mat while I was changing and it would make me so happy to see him having fun," said his sister Colt Waldrop.

Together, they play the guitar, sing Alan Jackson, and think about what JoshuaJohn should say if he had the chance to meet him.

"If JoshuaJohn wants to meet Alan Jackson, I'll do whatever it takes," said Connie Lampkin.

The small town family didn't have to do it alone. A Facebook group of more than 12,000 members messaged Alan Jackson daily sharing the story of a beautiful little boy.

"It shows us how much our little 5-year-old blue-eyed cowboy has touched the lives of everybody," Connie Lampkin said.

And now he has touched the life of one more.

JoshuaJohn's wish was granted - just a few days after 10News met with the family. On Friday, May 8, Jackson voluntarily flew the Lampkin family to Nashville so JoshuaJohn could met his idol face-to-face.

The family was picked up by a limo and was greeted by Jackson at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Alan Jackson surprises young boy with help from social media. (Photo: Connie Lampkin)

Connie Lampkin posted the news to his Facebook Page, Prayers for Joshua John, writing, "I just want to say Thank You to God first of all that he saw fit for JoshuaJohn to meet Mr. Alan Jackson!! And then I want to thank every person who helped to make a DREAM come true for JoshuaJohn. It took everyone!!"

It was a wish come true, thanks to the help of thousands of people from all over the country.

"Everybody's been wonderful. I couldn't have did it without everyone's help," Connie Lampkin explained.

Connie Lampkin wants more people to be aware of heptoblastoma, the need for organ donors, and plasma donation, which Joshua John has relied heavily on during his treatment.

