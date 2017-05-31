Amazon to refund parents for unauthorized purchases made by children

The Amazon logo (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (Photo: David McNew, 2012 Getty Images)

Amazon is giving refunds to parents whose children bought items on the Amazon App without their permission, like upgrades in mobile games.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Amazon has set up a process for refunding more than $70 million in charges incurred between November 2011 and May 2016.

Eligible consumers should have received an email from Amazon, the FTC reports.

Consumers who believe they might be eligible for a refund can visit www.amazon.com/gp/mas/refund-orders/in-apprefund/ or log into their Amazon.com accounts and go to the Message Center to find information about requesting a refund under Important Messages.

Refund requests can be completed online. Consumers do not need to call Amazon or send anything by mail to receive a refund. The deadline for submitting refund requests is May 28, 2018.

Any questions about individual refunds should be directed to Amazon at 866-216-1072.

© 2017 WWL-TV