AMBER Alert issued for 8-year-old NC girl

Trinity McGraw, photo submitted by N.C. Department of Public Safety.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. - Stokes County Sheriff's Office says an AMBER Alert was issued for an 8-year-old girl Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say Trinity McGraw is reportedly in Kentucky. McGraw may be in a 2016 Silver Ford Focus with a Georgia license plate number RGD2198, deputies say.





McGraw is described as a white female who stands about 4 feet and weighs 53 pounds. Deputies say she has brown eyes and light brown hair with blond streaks. She was last seen wearing a long night gown with watermelon print designs.

Deputies believe she is with 37-year-old Patrick McGraw. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children described Patrick McGraw as a white male with a bald head, blue eyes, tattoos and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Patrick McGraw's family members told deputies that Patrick spoke with his father Charles, asking him for money so that Patrick could buy clothes for Trinity. Patrick is reportedly heading to Louisville, Ky., where Charles resides.

Anyone with information on Trinity McGraw's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Stokes County Sheriff's Office at 336-593-8787.

