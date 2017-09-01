An inside look at Neyland Stadium

(Photo: Tom Barclay (WBIR))

KNOXVILLE - While Neyland Stadium will sit empty this weekend, it's ready for football season.

On Friday morning, crews were finishing up some some final touches as they prepare for tens of thousands of fans for the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9.

WBIR toured the stadium Friday and got close-up looks on the field, from the roof and some sky boxes in between.

MORE: Historic Neyland Stadium getting a modern, fan-friendly face lift

Over the summer, workers sanded and painted some of the outer steel structures of the stadium. Facility managers say that's a $3 million project that will continue over the next few summers.





Next year, facility managers plan to expand and improve the concessions and bathrooms on the east side of the stadium.

In the future, the university hopes to add two new club levels, expand the fan concourse area, build a new recruiting area, add two new video boards visible from all seating areas and improve the WiFi.

(Photo: Tom Barclay (WBIR))

© 2017 WBIR.COM