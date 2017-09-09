As Hurricane Irma nears, Gov. Bill Haslam issues executive order aiding evacuees

Gov. Bill Haslam (Photo: The Tennessean)

Gov. Bill Haslam issued an executive order Saturday and suspended state laws that would preclude Hurricane Irma evacuees from receiving necessary medical attention while in Tennessee.

The order will allow health care providers licensed in another state to practice in Tennessee, pharmacists to dispense a 14-day supply to evacuees and for those evacuees to receive department of health services that normally require Tennessee residency.

According to state law, during a state of emergency, the governor is authorized to suspend any state law, order, rule or regulation if the law would prevent "necessary action in coping with the emergency."

Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall Sunday and already many residents have fled the areas of expected impact to Tennessee, and the order cited several other southern states that have declared states of emergency.

The order, which went into effect Saturday, will remain in effect until midnight on Sept. 25.

