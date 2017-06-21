Prosecutors to seek death penalty against escaped Ga. inmates

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. -- The inmates accused of killing two corrections officers and sparking a massive manhunt were denied bond in a Putnam County courthouse Wednesday morning as the District Attorney vowed to push for a death penalty case.

Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe are accused of killing corrections officers Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue while being transported on a prison bus June 13. They then carjacked a passerby and fled.

For more than 48 hours, authorities from multiple agencies searched for the fugitives.

Police said Dubose and Rowe held an elderly couple hostage Thursday afternoon before stealing their Jeep. They were finally arrested after they laid down while an armed homeowner was backing out of his driveway.

In a Tennessee court , the two waived their extradition back to Georgia, where they faced new charges related to the deaths of the correction officers, escape from prison, and carjacking. Deputies drove the suspects back overnight. They arrived in Putnam County shortly before the 8:30 Wednesday morning hearing.

“I’ve been asked dozens of times if we’re seeking the death penalty in this case, and I told everyone I’m going to be thorough, we’re going to be careful in this case," Putnam County District Attorney Steogen Bradley said. "Based on everything we know at this point, this is clearly a death penalty case." He later emphasized he would be seeking the death penalty.

After the short first appearance, as the two inmates were escorted from the courtroom, Dubose could be heard mumbling "not guilty".

At the time of his escape, Rowe was already serving a life sentence after a violent one-night crime spree in 2001. Dubose was serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of robbing an elderly homeless man.

The sisters of Curtis Billue were present at the first appearance and spoke on the proceedings as well as their brother.

Both Denise Billue and Carol Billue expressed that the proceedings went very well.

"I think that everything was prepared very well. It was quick and we really, truly appreciate how everything was done," Denise stated.

"I want everyone to know that my brother was a wonderful man. He was one who worked very hard at this job as well as at home. He was a wonderful son to my dad, a wonderful brother. He was an honorable man. Everything he did was exemplary. He helped people, he cared about people. He did that on and off of the job and right now we're grieving very deeply and that's about all I can say right now."

Denise also made it known that she "immediately forgave" both inmates for their actions.

"When I first laid eyes on them, all I could do was just, in my mind, just think how could two human beings kill two innocent men who were only doing their jobs? All I can do is say that I immediately, when this took place, I immediately forgave them. But forgiveness does not excuse their behavior and all I can say is that, at this point, we just want justice served."

Carol Billue wanted to shared her admiration for her fallen brother and said that he was her hero.

"The memory that I will always have is the way he took care of my father, especially in his later age. He was a caregiver, Friday to Sunday. I would wake up some mornings when I was there, he would have already completed half of the chores that needed doing that day and I will always remember him as being my hero."

Neither sister provided a comment about the possibility of a death penalty.

