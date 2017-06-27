Braves show support for former player's son on life support, latest on his condition

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves released a statement of support for former infielder Keith Lockhart whose son is on life support after getting hit in the face with a baseball last week.

Jason, 15, was put on life support after his artery in his nose was torn as a result of getting hit with the baseball, which was being thrown from the catcher back to the pitcher as Jason was crossing home plate. It happened last Saturday at a tournament in South Carolina played at Lexington High School. Jason plays with Team Elite of Winder, Georgia.

He is currently at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

“The entire Braves organization is offering our prayers for Jason and the entire Lockhart family, and we encourage all of our great fans throughout Braves Country to do the same,” John Schuerholz, Atlanta Braves Vice Chairman, said through the team.

Braves Country, please keep Jason Lockhart and the whole @klocky7 family in your thoughts. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 26, 2017

Sydney Lockhart, Jason's brother, told 11Alive on Monday that Jason's surgery was postponed to Tuesday while his body adapts to medications. The surgery will be to remove and replace the packing in his nose and make sure there are no other places where bleeding may occur. An endovascular embolization, which is used to treat abnormal blood vessels, by doctors on Sunday made them believe they have identified the areas that has caused Jason to continue bleeding. They went into both arteries on each side of the nose and cut off the blood supply.

Simple movements by Jason can cause the bleeding to return, which is why they placed him on ventilators. However, there hasn't been a massive bleed since Saturday night.

"The doctors would be shocked if there was another massive bleed. I think they are wanting to wait 48 hrs without any bleeding to feel at ease though,"Sydney told 11Alive.

The earliest Jason could be off life support is Tuesday following the surgery.

Sydney and her family are overwhelmed by the last week, but are appreciating the support and prayers that people are offering.

"We are truly shocked at how his story took off, but we feel the prayers. There are a lot of really sick kids back in this ICU that my brother is in and they need the prayers just as badly," Sydney said.

The hope is that Jason will be taken off life support in a few days if no major bleeding occurs following Monday's surgery.

"He is going to be okay we just don't really know when. It's been crazy," Sydney said.

Read more about Jason's recovery: Click here.

