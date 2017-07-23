Bush's Baked Beans issues voluntary recall

Sunday, Bush's Baked Beans announced a voluntary recall of certain 28 ounce cans of BUSH’S® Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans & Original Baked Beans via potentially defective side seams on the cans. Photo: Bush's Baked Beans (Photo: Custom)

Bush Brothers & Co.announced Saturday the company has issued a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans because of potentially defective side seams on cans.

The recall was initiated after the company internal quality assurance checks identified the

issue, according to a press release.

The company said subsequent investigations indicated a temporary quality issue from one of its can suppliers. The

problem was corrected and no other product was affected, according to the release.

The products affected are as follows:

28-ounce Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory with case UPC of 003940001977.





(Photo: Custom)

28-ounce Bush’s Best Country Style with case UPC of 0003940091974 and 00340001974.





(Photo: Custom)

28-ounce Bush’s Best Original with case UPC of 003940091614 and 003940001614.





(Photo: Custom)

Bush's Baked Beans said in a statement that to date, no illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported in connection with this voluntary recall; however, the company urges you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled.

The company said it is working with its retailers to ensure timely removal of affected product from their warehouses and shelves.

Bush's Consumer Relations is available to answer any questions the public may have by calling 1-800-590-3797 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

Information may also be found on the company's website at www.bushbeans.com.

