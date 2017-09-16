WBIR
11 officers injured, 32 arrests during violent protests

The library and one restaurant were damaged during protests overnight.

Sam Clancy, KSDK 4:42 PM. EDT September 16, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Eleven police officers were injured, 32 "agitators" were arrested, and several businesses were damaged in violent protests overnight.

In a news conference on Periscope, Interim Chief Lawrence O’Toole said the St. Louis Public Library's Schlafly Branch, Culpeppers Bar and Grill, and Mayor Lyda Krewson's home were damaged by agitators as protests turned violent late Friday night.

According to a tweet from the St. Louis police, the St. Louis Fire Department was called to extinguish a fire in a dumpster in the Central West End. The tweet said two people were arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department sent out a news release that said nine St. Louis officers, one Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, and one St. Louis County officer were injured. One of the city officers was hit with a brick. O'Toole said the injuries to St. Louis police officers include a possible broken jaw and a dislocated shoulder.

O'Toole said officers gave orders to disperse multiple times and tear gas was used after officers were assaulted with bottles and bricks.

Lewis Reed, president of the Board of Aldermen, released a statement Saturday expressing his disappointment protests turned violent Friday night:

“R​eflecting​ ​on​ ​the​ ​events​ ​that​ ​have​ ​occurred​ ​over​ ​the​ ​last​ ​24​ ​hours,​ ​I​ ​am​ ​deeply​ ​disappointed​ ​and shocked​ ​with​ ​the​ ​verdict.

“Soon​ ​after​ ​the​ ​announcement,​ ​our​ ​streets​ ​were​ ​filled​ ​with​ ​non-violent​ ​protesters.​ ​The​ ​diversity and​ ​passion​ ​of​ ​the​ ​protestors​ ​was​ ​inspiring.​ ​The​ ​organized​ ​community​ ​that​ ​came​ ​together yesterday​ ​to​ ​have​ ​their​ ​voices​ ​heard​ ​is​ ​inspiring.​ ​As​ ​elected​ ​officials,​ ​we​ ​need​ ​to​ ​listen​ ​to​ ​these voices​ ​in​ ​order​ ​to​ ​bring​ ​about​ ​change.

“As​ ​the​ ​night​ ​went​ ​on,​ ​I​ ​was​ ​disappointed​ ​to​ ​learn​ ​about​ ​the​ ​attacks​ ​on​ ​the​ ​Mayor's​ ​home, members​ ​of​ ​the​ ​media​ ​and​ ​on​ ​law​ ​enforcement.​ ​The​ ​violence​ ​and​ ​destruction​ ​that​ ​occurred​ ​last night​ ​in​ ​the​ ​Central​ ​West​ ​End​ ​is​ ​not​ ​only​ ​unproductive,​ ​but​ ​it​ ​is​ ​also​ ​distracting.​ ​The​ ​thousands of​ ​peaceful​ ​protestors​ ​who​ ​were​ ​making​ ​their​ ​voices​ ​heard​ ​are​ ​now​ ​being​ ​grouped​ ​together​ ​with actions​ ​of​ ​a​ ​smaller,​ ​misguided​ ​group​ ​of​ ​individuals.​ ​​ ​But,​ ​we​ ​cannot​ ​let​ ​that​ ​tarnish​ ​the​ ​message made​ ​so​ ​clear​ ​yesterday​ ​by​ ​so​ ​many​ ​people​ ​from​ ​so​ ​many​ ​different​ ​walks​ ​of​ ​life.​ ​​ ​This​ ​city​ ​has​ ​to change.

“I​ ​support​ ​the​ ​message​ ​of​ ​the​ ​non-violent​ ​protestors​ ​and​ ​will​ ​fight​ ​to​ ​see​ ​that​ ​message​ ​result​ ​into real​ ​change.​ ​As​ ​a​ ​father​ ​of​ ​four​ ​and​ ​an​ ​elected​ ​official,​ ​it​ ​is​ ​my​ ​mission​ ​to​ ​make​ ​this​ ​City,​ ​and this​ ​world,​ ​a​ ​better​ ​place​ ​for​ ​the​ ​next​ ​generation.​ ​​ ​Our​ ​City​ ​cannot​ ​go​ ​on​ ​like​ ​this.​ ​To​ ​bring​ ​about change,​ ​it​ ​will​ ​require​ ​partnerships​ ​at​ ​all​ ​levels​ ​-​ ​activists,​ ​police,​ ​elected​ ​officials​ ​and​ ​more.

“We​ ​can't​ ​continue​ ​on​ ​as​ ​business​ ​as​ ​usual.​ ​We​ ​need​ ​to​ ​focus​ ​on​ ​change​ ​in​ ​our​ ​hurting​ ​City​.” 

PHOTOS | Protests in downtown St. Louis after Stockley decision

© 2017 KSDK-TV


