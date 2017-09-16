11 officers injured, 32 arrests during violent protests

Windows were broken at the St. Louis Public Library Schlafly Branch in the Central West end when protests turned violent. The windows were boarded up overnight. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Eleven police officers were injured, 32 "agitators" were arrested, and several businesses were damaged in violent protests overnight.

In a news conference on Periscope, Interim Chief Lawrence O’Toole said the St. Louis Public Library's Schlafly Branch, Culpeppers Bar and Grill, and Mayor Lyda Krewson's home were damaged by agitators as protests turned violent late Friday night.

Destruction of property reported at Culpeppers in #CWE as agitators continue to ignore police commands to leave the area #stlverdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

According to a tweet from the St. Louis police, the St. Louis Fire Department was called to extinguish a fire in a dumpster in the Central West End. The tweet said two people were arrested in connection with the incident.

.@STLFireDept extinguished this dumpster fire on N. Euclid and two agitators were arrested. #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/NuizSBLOre — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department sent out a news release that said nine St. Louis officers, one Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, and one St. Louis County officer were injured. One of the city officers was hit with a brick. O'Toole said the injuries to St. Louis police officers include a possible broken jaw and a dislocated shoulder.

O'Toole said officers gave orders to disperse multiple times and tear gas was used after officers were assaulted with bottles and bricks.

Rocks & water bottles have been thrown at our officers throughout the day. Officers used great restraint. #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/LIl2OxKhcO — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 15, 2017

Police pushing crowd out of Euclid and Maryland w some kind of gas/shots near damage at pub library #STLverdict pic.twitter.com/JUxYThU8e3 — Casey Nolen KSDK (@CaseyNolen) September 16, 2017

Lewis Reed, president of the Board of Aldermen, released a statement Saturday expressing his disappointment protests turned violent Friday night:

“R​eflecting​ ​on​ ​the​ ​events​ ​that​ ​have​ ​occurred​ ​over​ ​the​ ​last​ ​24​ ​hours,​ ​I​ ​am​ ​deeply​ ​disappointed​ ​and shocked​ ​with​ ​the​ ​verdict.

“Soon​ ​after​ ​the​ ​announcement,​ ​our​ ​streets​ ​were​ ​filled​ ​with​ ​non-violent​ ​protesters.​ ​The​ ​diversity and​ ​passion​ ​of​ ​the​ ​protestors​ ​was​ ​inspiring.​ ​The​ ​organized​ ​community​ ​that​ ​came​ ​together yesterday​ ​to​ ​have​ ​their​ ​voices​ ​heard​ ​is​ ​inspiring.​ ​As​ ​elected​ ​officials,​ ​we​ ​need​ ​to​ ​listen​ ​to​ ​these voices​ ​in​ ​order​ ​to​ ​bring​ ​about​ ​change.

“As​ ​the​ ​night​ ​went​ ​on,​ ​I​ ​was​ ​disappointed​ ​to​ ​learn​ ​about​ ​the​ ​attacks​ ​on​ ​the​ ​Mayor's​ ​home, members​ ​of​ ​the​ ​media​ ​and​ ​on​ ​law​ ​enforcement.​ ​The​ ​violence​ ​and​ ​destruction​ ​that​ ​occurred​ ​last night​ ​in​ ​the​ ​Central​ ​West​ ​End​ ​is​ ​not​ ​only​ ​unproductive,​ ​but​ ​it​ ​is​ ​also​ ​distracting.​ ​The​ ​thousands of​ ​peaceful​ ​protestors​ ​who​ ​were​ ​making​ ​their​ ​voices​ ​heard​ ​are​ ​now​ ​being​ ​grouped​ ​together​ ​with actions​ ​of​ ​a​ ​smaller,​ ​misguided​ ​group​ ​of​ ​individuals.​ ​​ ​But,​ ​we​ ​cannot​ ​let​ ​that​ ​tarnish​ ​the​ ​message made​ ​so​ ​clear​ ​yesterday​ ​by​ ​so​ ​many​ ​people​ ​from​ ​so​ ​many​ ​different​ ​walks​ ​of​ ​life.​ ​​ ​This​ ​city​ ​has​ ​to change.

“I​ ​support​ ​the​ ​message​ ​of​ ​the​ ​non-violent​ ​protestors​ ​and​ ​will​ ​fight​ ​to​ ​see​ ​that​ ​message​ ​result​ ​into real​ ​change.​ ​As​ ​a​ ​father​ ​of​ ​four​ ​and​ ​an​ ​elected​ ​official,​ ​it​ ​is​ ​my​ ​mission​ ​to​ ​make​ ​this​ ​City,​ ​and this​ ​world,​ ​a​ ​better​ ​place​ ​for​ ​the​ ​next​ ​generation.​ ​​ ​Our​ ​City​ ​cannot​ ​go​ ​on​ ​like​ ​this.​ ​To​ ​bring​ ​about change,​ ​it​ ​will​ ​require​ ​partnerships​ ​at​ ​all​ ​levels​ ​-​ ​activists,​ ​police,​ ​elected​ ​officials​ ​and​ ​more.

“We​ ​can't​ ​continue​ ​on​ ​as​ ​business​ ​as​ ​usual.​ ​We​ ​need​ ​to​ ​focus​ ​on​ ​change​ ​in​ ​our​ ​hurting​ ​City​.”

