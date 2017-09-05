CDC pledges more than $28 million to fight opioid epidemic

File photo (Photo: NBC)

The Centers for Disease Control and Preventions is pledging millions to fight the opioid epidemic.

The agency says it's awarding more than $28.6 million in additional funding to 44 states and the District of Columbia to strengthen prevention efforts and better track opioid-related overdoses.

That funding will go towards three programs that that equip states with resources needed to address the epidemic. Those programs are Prescription Drug Overdose: Prevention for States, Data-Driven Prevention Initiative and Enhanced State Opioid Overdose Surveillance.

This builds upon the $12 million the CDC already dedicated to support overdose prevention activities.

The new funding is part of the Department of Health and Human Services' five point strategy to fight the opioid epidemic.

