Close Christmas breakfast: Baked French Toast Baked French Toast WBIR 8:54 AM. EST December 24, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Ingredients 1 loaf French bread, cut into 1 inch slices 1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar 1 stick butter, softened 1 tbs white corn syrup 5 eggs 2 cups milk 1 tsp vanilla (© 2016 WBIR) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Family loses home while supporting Sevier County victims Cat that survived wildfires finds a new home Man gives away 1,000th Veteran walking stick Getting ready for round two of Cyber Monday RAW: Gatlinburg sky lift assessing damage after wildfires Maintaining Your Weight During the Holidays Tips to avoid the holiday gains Local weather forecast Major Applewhite promoted to Houston More Stories Knoxville burglary results in death of suspect Dec 24, 2016, 7:13 a.m. Jefferson County deputies investigate shooting Dec 23, 2016, 11:29 p.m. Top 5 things to know this weekend Dec 24, 2016, 8:07 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs