Coping and recovering after traumatic events

Destiny Alvers who attended the Route 91 country music festival and helped rescue her friend who was shot, reacts at a makeshift memorial on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 3, 2017. (Photo: AFP Contributor)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The impact of the Las Vegas shooting could last for years, even for those of us who weren't personally affected.

Many of us are trying to cope with the images we saw, the sense of loss many of us feel, and the nagging idea that this could happen to you or me.

When things like this happen, we're all dealing with a range of emotions whether it be guilt, fear or anger.

That emotional toll doesn’t just weigh on those who were present and their loved ones, but also those first responders and the millions of people who are seeing it behind screens across the country.

David wells a licensed professional counselor who aids in trauma recovery and has first-hand experience survivors dealing with the heavy toll of life after a catastrophic event.

“When we experience trauma, you either experience the fight or flight or freeze things that happen to us in our brain stem. Those are instinctual type reactions to a crisis or a trauma,” said Wells.

Trauma can be broken down into two types. Type I occurs during a single isolated event such as the Las Vegas shooting or the recent hurricane that have affected the Gulf Coast.

Type II is a trauma that is prolonged and repeated such as concentration camps and domestic violence.

Both types way heavy on a person both emotionally and mentally which Wells says is normal, but as a counselor it is his duty to help a person normalize their life and cope with their situation.

“One of the goals of counseling and crisis intervention is to move that into the processes of the mind, to the right or left hemisphere. Helping be creative, be rational speaking truth and helping work through things like survivor guilt or fear and different anxiety and stress that comes through that,” said Wells.

For anyone dealing with trauma there are resources that can help.

https://www.bcshelps.org/

http://rockprairiebh.com/

https://therapists.psychologytoday.com/rms/prof_results.php?city=College+Station&state=TX&spec=19

© 2017 KAGS-TV