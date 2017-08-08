Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Glen Campbell arrives at the 2012 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2012 Getty Images)

Country music legend and Hall of Famer, Glen Travis Campbell, has died at the age of 81 following a fight with Alzheimer's disease.

His official website shared the news of the "Rhinestone Cowboy" singer's death at the age of 81.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease," the statement read.

Glen Campbell at the Stagecoach Music Festival, Indio, California/AP (Photo: Glen Campbell at the Stagecoach Music Festival, Indio, California/AP)

The legendary singer and guitarist is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, their 3 children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley.

He's also survived by his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great-and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace 'Shorty' and Gerald.

Campbell's career spanned six decades and, according to Rolling Stone, in 1968 he sold more records than the Beatles did that year.

Glen Campbell, left, and Julian Raymond co-wrote "I'm Not Gonna Miss You." The song is featured on the soundtrack for Campbell's documentary, "Glen Campbell... I'll Be Me." (Photo: Collin Stark, Big Machine Records)

In 2011, Campbell revealed that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the CareLiving.org donation page.

Dolly Parton issued a video statement on social media Tuesday following the news:

