Craig Fitzhugh leaning toward run for governor; Bill Freeman out

Rep. Craig Fitzhugh (Photo: Tennessee General Assembly)

Tennessee Democrats appear poised for a contested primary for governor in 2018 with House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh telling The Tennessean that he is likely jumping in the race.

Meanwhile, Nashville businessman and top Democratic donor Bill Freeman says he won't run for governor and is instead endorsing Fitzhugh.

Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, said he is still going through a process to see whether he can be a viable candidate but that he’s increasingly leaning toward a run. His comments came one day after former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean became the first Democrat to announce his candidacy for governor of Tennessee — a move that Fitzhugh said might alter when he formally makes his decision.

“I’ll just be honest with you: I’m leaning toward running,” Fitzhugh said. “I’m more excited about it as the time goes through.

“I don’t want to pit myself against the mayor. He’s done a great job and has a great reputation, but the fact of the matter is I’ve been now in state government for over 20 years and even I can learn a lot in 20 years. I know state government pretty well. I’m a rural guy. I think our party needs to reach out to rural folks like we used to. We have to get back to that.”

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean to run for governor of Tennessee

Fitzhugh, 66, has been discussing the race to replace Gov. Bill Haslam regularly with Freeman, who had also been weighing getting in the race. But Freeman, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2015, is now choosing to back Fitzhugh against Dean instead of getting in the race himself.

“I think he will be a great candidate,” Freeman said. “We’re a long way from a race but right now I’d say Craig is the guy with the most statewide appeal, the most rural-urban appeal, the most Democratic appeal. He’s been a longtime supporter of Democrats around the state.”

A Dean-Fitzhugh race would be the first contested Democratic primary with legitimate contenders for a statewide office in Tennessee in years. In recent election cycles, Democrats have struggled to even field candidates for governor and U.S. Senate in a state dominated by Republicans.

Tennessee Democrats would seem to benefit from an uncontested Democratic primary because, above all, it would allow their nominee to preserve resources for a race that some say could cost $10 million in campaign funding to be competitive.

But Dean, who is positioning himself as a moderate, faces some resistance from progressives in his party for his support of publicly-financed, privately-led charter schools and some of his business-friendly positions. Dean is not allied with organized labor and has fewer connections with state Democratic activists.

Craig Fitzhugh wins governor's race straw poll of Nashville Democrats

A Fitzhugh candidacy would likely be in position to earn support of unions and other left-leaning constituencies in a race against Dean.

In an interview with The Tennessean last week announcing his run, Dean said he is fine with running in a contested primary.

"There's clearly a possibility — others have talked about it — that there might be a contested primary," Dean said. "That's fine. That's the way the political system works. I understand that and fully appreciate that each person has to make their own decisions."

Fitzhugh, elected to the West Tennessee District 82 in 1994, said he had hoped to finish the current state legislative session making a decision on the governor's race but he's not ruling out making the call earlier.

“I think I understand the thoughts and concerns of the middle class of people,” Fitzhugh said, saying he understands concerns of people across the state in urban and rural communities. “I just think I know the issues and I hope I can articulate them and bring a bit of balance to our government.

“I just feel like this is something that I might ought to do.”

On the Republican side, state Sen. Mark Green, R-Clarksville, is the only candidate to take a formal step toward a gubernatorial run, but several others are expected to join the field. Other possible contenders include House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville; U.S. Rep. Diane Black, R-Gallatin; Franklin businessman Bill Lee; former state Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd; Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris, R-Collierville; and former state Rep. Joe Carr. U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., is considered a possibility as well.

