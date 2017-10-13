1 injured in Union County shooting, 1 in custody

Knoxville Police investigate a scene (Photo: WBIR)

One man is in the hospital and another is being held by police after a shooting Friday in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a 911 call on Megan Lane in the Luttrell area shortly before 4:15 p.m.

Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

They also found a man on the scene who has been detained in connection to the shooting.

