13-year-old boy back in court on homicide case

The scene where a 13-year-old Northwest Middle School student fatally shot his brother Tuesday evening, authorities said.

A 13-year-old Knoxville boy accused of shooting his younger brother to death last week was back in Knox County Juvenile Court on Tuesday.

Juvenile Court Judge Tim Irwin held the detention hearing. The boy also was in court Thursday, which had been set as a detention hearing.

A Jan. 20 hearing also has been set. The boy is being held at the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Service Center.

10News is not naming him or his 12-year-old brother.

The brothers attended Northwest Middle School.

Knoxville police allege the 13-year-old shot the 12-year-old once with a pistol Dec. 20 after they argued over chores in the Needham Lane family home.

At first it appeared the younger boy had died about 7:15 p.m. of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Further investigation led police to conclude the older boy shot him.

The 13-year-old is charged in a petition with being delinquent by first-degree murder.

Attorney Gregory P. Isaacs is representing the alleged shooter and has declined to speak about the case.

