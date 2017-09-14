2 additional arrests in deadly July stabbing in Louisville

CITY OF ALCOA - Two additional men have been charged in connection to a deadly shooting of an 18-year-old Maryville man.

City of Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell announced Thursday that Camion D. Patrick, 22, of Knoxville and Isaiah S. Wright, 20, of Harriman have been charged with the criminal homicide of Caleb Thomas Radford, 18, of Maryville.

Now, four men in total have been charged in connection to the July 25 stabbing that investigators believe happened on Topside Road in Louisville.

Patrick, 22, was taken into custody by Indiana University campus police in Bloomington, IN. Wright, 20, was taken into custody by Harriman police officers.

Their mug shots were not immediately available Thursday.

Keshawn Lonnell Hopewell, 21, of Alcoa, and Itiq Tivone Green, 28, of Louisville, were each charged by Alcoa police detectives with criminal homicide on August 3.

Keshawn Hopewell and Itiq Green are charged with criminal homicide in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Caleb Thomas Radford. Photos courtesy Alcoa Police Department.

According to Alcoa Police, Patrick will remain in Indiana pending an extradition hearing. Wright is being held in Harriman and will be transported by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies. Bonds and court appearances will be set upon their arrival in Blount County.

