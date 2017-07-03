2 arrested after ecstasy, lysergic acid, marijuana seized in Cocke County drug bust

Cocke County drug bust (Photo: Custom)

COCKE COUNTY - Two people have been arrested after investigators with the Cocke County Sheriff's Department and agents with the Homeland Security and Drug Enforcement Administration found multiple different kinds of illegal drugs at a home they were staying at.

Michelle Selena Acosta from California and Lance William Logan from Oregon were arrested on July 2.

The search warrant was executed at 2912 Cosby Highway in Cosby, Tenn. During the search of the residence, authorities found and seized the following:

approximately 503 Ecstasy tablets

approximately .67 ounces of Hashish

951 doses of Lysergic Acid

approximately .55 ounces of unidentified brown powder

.12 ounces of suspected MDMA

.38 ounces of MDMA

approximately 27 Tramadol tablets

108.1 grams of Marijuana

various drug paraphernalia

$1,540.00 in U.S. Currency





All controlled substances and cash were located within the living quarters where Logan and Costner said they lived.

Logan, who was in possession of the 503 Ecstasy tablets at the time of the search warrant, said some of the drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana found inside a glass jar, and tar found within the room was his.

The Agent previously located approximately 911 of the approximate 951 doses of Lysergic Acid inside a Frog Tog bag that investigators said Logan claimed to be his.

Both Logan and Acosta have been charged for possession and distribution of Schedule 1 Lysergic acid, Schedule 1 MDMA, Extasy, Schedule 4 tramafol, schedule 6 marijuana, schedule 6 Hashish.

According to the sheriff's department, both suspects lived in the Front Porch Business located in Cocke County Tennessee.

The sheriff's department said the business was being used as a front to distribute illegal narcotics in this community.

