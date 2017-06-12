2 deputies injured in Kentucky shooting, suspect dead

John Bays (Photo: Custom)

ARTEMUS, KY. - Two deputies have been shot while attempting to serve a warrant in Artemus.

KSP says that the deputies were going to serve a warrant on 50-year-old John Bays in Knox County Monday when investigators say Bays opened fire on the deputies, hitting them both.

The deputies returned fire, shooting and killing Bays, according to KSP.

One deputy is stable, the other had to be rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition.

Both deputies were wearing body armor.

KSP says that a second man was in the home at the time of the shooting. That man, Brian Simpson, had warrants out for him and was arrested. He is being held in the Knox Co. Detention Center.

