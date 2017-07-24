2 East Tenn. nurses accused of diverting prescription pain medications to themelves

Left: Sarah Thacker; Right: Kimberly Click (Photo: Leslie Earhart, WBIR)

WASHINGTON COUNTY - Two Johnson City nurses have been indicted for using their positions as Registered Nurses to fraudulently get controlled substances for personal use.

TBI Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division started looking into allegations against Sarah Elizabeth Thacker on Feb. 8. The claims were that she used her position with the Johnson City Medical Center and Franklin Woods Hospital to fraudulently obtain controlled substances.

The TBI obtained information during the investigation that revealed that, between September 2015 and January 2017, Thacker diverted hydrocodone pills prescribed to patients for her own benefit.

On Feb. 27, as part of another referral from the Tennessee Division of Health Related Boards, Agents began investigating Kimberly C. Click. The investigation revealed that over the course of a year, Click used her position as a registered nurse with the Johnson Medical Center to fraudulently obtain controlled substances for her own personal use as well, according to the TBI.

Thacker is accused of twelve counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud on July 12. The grand jury also returned indictments charging Click. She was charged with thirty-three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

Both women turned themselves in over the weekend and were booked into the Washington County Jail.

