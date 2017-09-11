2 injured in overnight stabbing on Wray Street

KNOXVILLE - Two people have been arrested after a stabbing on Wray Street overnight.

At around 12:12 a.m. Tuesday, Knoxville Police officers arrived on scene and found a male and female who said they were attacked by the female's ex-boyfriend and father of her baby. Another male suspect also allegedly attacked them.

The victims told KPD that the two suspects forced their way into the home and attacked the female and her boyfriend. The female was punched and choked. She suffers injuries that are not life-threatening.

The male victim was stabbed in the arm and is also expected to be okay, according to KPD.

Both suspects were located near the residence and taken into custody. The victims were transported to UT Hospital for their injuries.

© 2017 WBIR.COM