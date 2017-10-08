2 men charged in Morristown murder

Left: Nicholas Mathew Roberts, Right: Brandon Kyle Harville (Photo: Pylipow, Katie)

The Morristown Police Department says two men are charged in the Friday night murder of a 25-year-old man.

Officers say Antonio Dewayne Yarbrough was at a home on Tulip Street when he was shot in the thigh late Friday night. Emergency responders took him to UT Medical Center where he later died, police say.

Officials say they arrested 29-year-old Nicholas Matthew Roberts of Russellville and 34-year-old Brandon Kyle Harville of Rogersville Sunday morning in connection to the shooting. Both are now charged with second degree murder.

Police believe the shooting was prompted by an argument about illegal drug activity.

