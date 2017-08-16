2 men show up with gunshot wounds at area hospitals

This car was pulled over as the driver was transporting a man with a gunshot wound to the hospital (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Investigators said two men who showed up at separate Knoxville hospitals with gunshot wounds were injured while committing a crime.

According to Knoxville Police, a call came into 911 at 1:07 p.m. from a driver on Magnolia Avenue who said he was bringing a gunshot victim to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. When the man arrived at Fort Sanders, he had been shot more than one and had potentially life-threatening injuries. He was stabilized and transported to UT Medical Center.

At 1:20, another man showed up at Physicians Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. His injuries appeared to be non life-threatening.

KPD investigators said the two men were shot while committing a crime at a home on Hillside Avenue. Witnesses told police there maybe a third victim, but they have not been able to confirm that or find anyone else.

Multiple people are being interviewed by investigators. No charges have been filed at this time.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office pulled over one of the cars as it was on the way to the hospital. A spokesperson said they were looking for a suspect and stopped the car when it ran a red light. KPD officers arrived and escorted the car to the hospital.

