2 shot at Green HIlls apartments

Knoxville police are investigating a shooting Monday night at the Green Hills apartment development that injured two males, according to Knoxville Police Department Lt. K. Brian Bush.

The victims' injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 6:49 p.m. at the complex at 1837 Riverside Drive. Multiple shots were reported to have been fired at the scene.

Suspect information has yet to be released.

"Officers arrived at the scene and located a crime scene and two individuals that had been struck by gunfire," according to a release from Bush.

The males were taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center. Their names have not been released.

Investigators and forensic technicians are investigating.

