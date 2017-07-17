2-year-old dies after being left in car overnight, Gatlinburg PD says

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

SEVIER COUNTY - A 2-year-old child has died after being left in a vehicle overnight in Gatlinburg last week.

According to the Gatlinburg Police Department, the child was found dead on Friday around 1:57 p.m. in a car on Laurel Avenue.

The TBI and Gatlinburg Police Department have launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation will continue and pending charges will be determined through investigative efforts of the TBI and GPD as well as the Sevier County District Attorney's Office.

