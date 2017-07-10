3 arrested in Sevier County after 2 suspected weekend overdoses

Left: Coleman, Center: Grizzle, Right: Smallman (Photo: Custom)

SEVIER COUNTY - Three people have been arrested in Sevier County after a double overdose over the weekend.

Sevier County EMS and the sheriff's department responded to a home on Carter Street Saturday morning and transported two victims to Knoxville area hospitals. Officers determined that both suspects likely overdosed on heroin.

The victims have been listed in critical condition, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Department.

The same morning, Joshua H. Coleman, 31, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after he was found walking in the vicinity of a home in the Eagle Den Subdivision.

A search warrant was issued for a home on Carter Street and during the search, Daniel E. Smallwood, 34, and Amy L. Grizzle, 28, were both arrested. Narcotics investigators said they also found Xanax, Clonazepam and Marijuana.

Smallwood was charged with possession with the intent of resale. Grizzle was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Knox County. Other charges are pending in Sevier County for Grizzle.

Investigators also found substances that are believed to be Heroin and Methamphetamine which will be sent to T.B.I. Crime Lab for testing.

Sevier County investigators said other drug paraphernalia items were found in the home and served as an indication that drugs were being packaged and sold there. Detectives also found 3 weapons and counterfeit money that was being made at the home.

