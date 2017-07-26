3 arrested on prostitution charges in downtown LaFollette

Detectives with the LaFollette Police Department conducted an undercover prostitution sting in the downtown area of LaFollette. (Photo: Custom)

CAMPBELL COUNTY - Three women have been arrested on prostitution charges in LaFollette.

The LaFollette Police Department conducted an undercover prostitution sting downtown on Tuesday. According to police, the operation was in response to multiple complaints concerning ongoing solicitation for prostitution in the area.

Rachell Ann Gardner, Brandy Marie Wilson, and Jessica Lynn Morgan were arrested on prostitution charges. Gardner and Morgan were also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a schedule II drug.

The LaFollette Police Department plans to continue to conduct these types of operations and target those soliciting the services of prostitutes as well.

