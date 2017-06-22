3 charged in Dobson death will face a jury in December

KNOXVILLE - The three men charged in the death of a Knoxville teenager will be tried together later this year.

Kipling Colbert Jr., Christopher Drone Bassett, and Richard Gregory Williams III are all charged with first degree murder in the December 2015 shooting death of Zaevion Dobson.





Richard Gregory Williams III (left) and Christopher Drone Bassett (right)

Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office

Related: Grand jury to hear case against Kipling Colbert

More: Suspect wanted for questioning in Dobson death now in custody

Dobson, 15, was shot to death while police say he was shielding his friends from gunfire. Investigators call the shooting gang-related and say Dobson was an innocent victim.





Zaevion Dobson, Fulton High School

Also: Dobson receives ESPN courage award

Colbert was charged with Dobson's murder earlier this week. Bassett and Williams were indicted in August.

All three appeared in court together on Thursday. Their trial date has been set for December 4.

© 2017 WBIR.COM