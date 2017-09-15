3 charged in Loudon man's killing

Laqueena Brown, Clarence Porter and Christopher Orr are charged in the May 2017 killing of James Johnson.

Three Tennesseans including one who police say ran away face murder charges in connection with the May killing of a Loudon man, according to the Loudon Police Department.

The defendants are identified as Laqueena D. Brown, 26, of Dayton, Clarence M. Porter, 31, of Chattanooga, and Christopher B. Orr, 29, of Ooltewah.

They're charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, theft and being felons in the possession of a firearm.

James Johnson, 53, was found dead May 10 at 201 Hill St. in Loudon.

Authorities were notified Johnson had had a heart attack but when they got there they saw he'd been shot, according to the police department.

Loudon police investigated the case with help from the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Rhea County Sheriff's Office, where Brown is from.

A Loudon County grand jury returned the indictment against the three, resulting in the arrests of Brown and Porter.

Orr fled to Colorado and was arrested Tuesday in the Denver area, according to the Police Department.

