3-county chase ends on Cumberland Strip

A multi-county chase involving a stolen vehicle ended up Wednesday night on the Cumberland Avenue Strip when the driver abandoned the vehicle, authorities said.

The chase with the Dodge Challenger started after 8 p.m. in Loudon County, continued into Blount County and then into Knox County.

Speeds exceeded 100 miles an hour.

The chase fell off once the driver headed up Alcoa Highway into the county. The stolen Challenger was spotted moments later on Cumberland Avenue near 22nd Street.

The driver had fled.

