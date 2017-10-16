Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon (Photo: Getty Images )

KNOX COUNTY - The Office of the District Attorney General said Monday that 3 remaining members of a Knox County gang that brought about $100,000 to Knoxville every month have been convicted.

Daton Darrell Matthews, 22, Jeremy Lamar Edwards, 22, and Marquez Travell Billingsley, 19, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to sell heroin in a drug free zone.

According to prosecutors in DA Charme Allen's Career Gang Unit and Felony Drug Unit, the men were part of the Mafia Insane Vice Lords, or MIVL, criminal street gang.

The terms of agreement state Matthews must serve 15 years in prison with parole eligibility after 12 years. Billingsley must serve 12 years without parole. Edwards must serve 8 years without parole consecutive to another 8-year sentence from a separate cocaine distribution case.

The MIVL criminal street gang began selling heroin in Knox County in early 2015, according to Assistant District Attorneys Phil Morton and Sean McDermott.

The DA's office said the gang admitted it was an "organized underground organization that participates in organized crime. Our main occupation is finance, to provide more better [sic] security for our family, our nation, and ourselves as a whole.”

“It is the cooperation between these law enforcement organizations that made this complex, lengthy investigation successful,” said DA Charme Allen. “The investigators and prosecutors of our offices are dedicated to combating gang violence on our streets and fighting the opiate epidemic that has inundated our community.”

The Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Chattanooga Police Department worked with the DA's Office to execute several search warrants at MIVL homes.

Authorities also conducted undercover heroin purchases from a MIVL member, and forensically examined cell phones that the DA's Offices said ultimately outlined how the MIVL operated and brought about a half a kilogram of heroin to Knoxville every month.

An additional MIVL member, Abraham James Owens, was set to go to trial Monday. Owens was murdered five days ago in the 1600 block of Peltier Road.

If anyone has information on this incident, please call the Knoxville Police Department’s crime information line at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.

© 2017 WBIR.COM