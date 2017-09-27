38 people behind bars after massive meth sting in Hamblen County

Hamblen County authorities arrested 38 people Monday in a narcotics sting.

The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said officers arrested 38 people for the sale of narcotics as part of Operation Ice Fury. Most of those arrested were charged for the sale of methamphetamine.

HCSO said 11 of the 38 arrested were currently serving time in the Hamblen County jail or a surrounding facility.

Authorities released the following list of people arrested as part of that sting with their charges:

Elizabeth Leming: Sale and delivery of a schedule III substance (x2)/ child support attach.

Michael Leming:Sale and delivery of a schedule III substance (x2)

Diondia Lacy: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance

Jacob Morgan: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance

Deanna Mullins:Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance (x2)

Betty Stanford: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance, violation of school zone act, fta

Ian Toby: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance

Rachel Turner: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance, violation of parole, theft

David Yount: Delivery of a counterfeit substance

Amy Cockrum: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance (x2)

Brandon Collins: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance (x2), violation of school zone act

Tina Ayers: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance (x2)

Cassie Price: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance (x3)

Nathan Price: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance

Johnathon Frazier: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance

Curtis Musick: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance

Steven Sinkhorn:Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance

Pauline Greene: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance

Jamie Oaks: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance

Christina Shelton: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance

Lester Bullion:Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance

Steven Dorland: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance (x2)

Jenae Hubbard: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance (x2)

Kelly Bolden: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance (x2)

Bryant Cook: Sale and delivery of schedule II and III substances, violation of school zone act

Ricky Harmon: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance

Tyler Hurley: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance (x2)

Melissa Johnson: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance (x2)

Charles Collins: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance

Roscoe Kitts: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance (x2), failure to comply

Rickey Hickey: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance, delivery of counterfeit substance

Brandon Phillips: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance

Ronald Dale Jones: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance (x2)

Mary Ledford: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance

Natasha Strother: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance

Travis Long: sale and delivery of counterfeit substance

Calista Harris: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance (x3)

Candice Adams: Sale and delivery of a schedule II substance, violation of school zone act

