4 arrested after 600 pounds of marijuana, weapons seized in upper East TN

Top left: Saul Sanchez Martinez, bottom left: Julio Godinez, top right: Abraham Cruz, bottom right: Gregory Corum (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - More than 600 pounds of marijuana, about $50,000 in cash, multiple guns, and vehicles have been seized after a 10-month long investigation throughout Upper East Tennessee.

On Tuesday night, TBI Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division executed two search warrants at locations in Luttrell and Knoxville. A third location was searched in the Powder Springs area of Grainger County.

As a result, Gregory Corum, Julio Carmona Godinez, and Abraham Andrade Cruz were arrested for the possession of marijuana for resale over 70 pounds. Saul Sanchez Martinez was arrested for the sale and delivery of marijuana.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, with additional charges pending.

The joint investigation was performed by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Maynardville Police Department, Knoxville Police Department, 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force, 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

