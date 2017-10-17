Four young Knoxville men face prosecution after police say they took part Monday in an armed home invasion in Johnson City.

The men are identified as Estevenico Chandler, 20, Brian Nolbert, 19, Ashandre Stewart, 20, and Raymond Woods, 20. They were arraigned Tuesday in Washington County General Sessions Court on charges of aggravated robbery and false imprisonment.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, the defendants and Lavelle Scott, 21, of Johnson City went to a home, confronted a house cleaner and ransacked the residence.

Authorities didn't say what the men were looking for and what they took.

Witnesses saw them drive away and gave police a vehicle description with a license plate number.

An officer spotted the vehicle at a shopping mall. Five people got in it. The officer tried to stop them.

The four passengers jumped out and fled. They were caught.

The driver tried to get away but ultimately crashed the vehicle. He was caught after a foot chase, according to police.

The five were being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

