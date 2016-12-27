4 teens arrested in school break-ins, vandalism

Benjamin Hurley and Wyatt Harper are charged with the Christmas weekend break-ins of the Maryville Christian School. Photos: Blount County Sheriff's Office

Four teen males face charges after they broke in at least twice to the Maryville Christian School over Christmas weekend, causing some vandalism damage, according to authorities.

Two of the males are adults and two are juveniles. The adults are identified as Benjamin A. Hurley, 18, of Morgantown, W. Va., and Wyatt S. Harper, 19, of Maryville.

Names of the juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were not released by the Blount County Sheriff's Office. They live near the school, 2525 Morganton Road.

The four were spotted and arrested early Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies went to the school twice, early Christmas morning and early Monday, to check reports of a break-in.

A "school official" told authorities there'd also been a break-in early Dec. 24, according to the Sheriff's Office.

During that break-in, "the suspects poured popcorn oil around the school and threw ice cream treats all over one of the break rooms," according to the Sheriff's Office.

They also are alleged to have stolen some money from a cup on the premises, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Early Monday, deputies saw them behind the school. The juveniles and Harper, found to be carrying a marijuana cigarette, were arrested.

Deputies found Hurley at a home on Mercer Drive near the school.

Hurley faces two counts of burglary of a business, one count of vandalism and evading arrest. He faces court hearings Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.

Harper faces similar charges along with a simple possession charge. He also faces court hearings Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.

Hurley and Harper were being held at the Blount County Detention Facility in lieu of about $9,200 bond each.

The juveniles are charged in petitions with burglary and vandalism. They had a court hearing Tuesday after which they were released to their parents' custody.

(© 2016 WBIR)