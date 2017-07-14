5 in custody after Blount Co. stolen vehicle chase

Five people were taken into custody after a chase involving drugs and a stolen vehicle. (Photo: Custom)

BLOUNT COUNTY - Five people have been taken into custody following a chase involving a stolen vehicle, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

The chase started in Maryville and ended in the county at Ridgeway Trail.

Two men and three women were taken into custody and are being booked into the Blount County Correctional Facility.

The sheriff's office said all five individuals took off running and a K-9 team located four of them about a half mile from the crash near the U.S. Highway 129 junction. The fifth suspect was found hiding in a ditch in the Binfield community.

According to the sheriff's office, 10 grams of crystal methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, was found on one of the females. The other female was also found with several items of drug paraphernalia on her.

Both females will be charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. Additional charges are pending against all five individuals.

The sheriff's office said investigators found numerous several cell phones, that investigators believe are also stolen, inside the stolen vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office and investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force are continuing the investigation.

