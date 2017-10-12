5 students charged in Grundy Co. High attempted sexual assault

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN - A Grundy County football coach has been suspended from his job and five students have been charged as the Sheriff's Office continues its investigation of an attempted sexual assault.

The Sheriff's Office says five students have been charged with attempted aggravated rape.

The Sheriff's Office says the students went to the football field house to work out around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Two of the students were wrestling around when one of them grabbed a metal broom handle and tried to sexually assault the other student. A third student recorded the incident with their phone.

Sheriff Clint Shrum says in the recording, the victim repeatedly told the offender to stop.

The victim's parents took the victim to a hospital for treatment.

The five students charged in the incident have been placed on house arrest with GPS monitors.

Superintendent Jessie Kinsey says Grundy County High School head football coach Casey Tate is suspended from coaching pending further investigation into new information provided Thursday.

Kinsey says assistant coach Greg Brewer will assume the role of head coach during this suspension.

The students are scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

