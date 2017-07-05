52-year-old man found dead in his home in Knox County, Ky.

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

KNOX COUNTY, KY - Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation in Knox County after a 52-year-old man was found dead in his home.

Knox County dispatch called Kentucky State Police at around 1:42 a.m. on July 5. Marty Roark, 52, of Barbourville was found dead in his back bedroom.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

At this time the cause of death is undetermined.

