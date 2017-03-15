68 cats rescued from alleged hoarding in Tennessee home

Sixty-eight cats were rescued Tuesday at a single-family home in Tullahoma that were living in a hoarding situation, according to Animal Rescue Corps. (Photo: Animal Rescue Corps) (Photo: Custom)

TULLAHOMA - Sixty-eight cats were rescued Tuesday at a single-family home in Tullahoma that were living in a hoarding situation, according to Animal Rescue Corps.

The cats included pregnant females and newborn litters running loose inside the home located in a residential neighborhood that had unclean conditions and dangerously high levels of ammonia gas, an Animal Rescue Corps news release stated.

The Tullahoma Department of Animal Control and Animal Rescue Corps collaborated on a rescue dubbed Operation Nine Lives. The cats are are now being housed in Lebanon at an Animal Rescue Corps operations center.

The property owner stated she took in a few homeless cats four years ago, which apparently multiplied according to Animal Rescue Corps.

“These conditions are typical of animal hoarding,” said Animal Rescue Corps President Scotlund Haisley.

The animals showed signs of upper respiratory infections from the conditions and excessively high ammonia, according to Animal Rescue Corps. Some of the cats are also suffering from other medical conditions like eye and bladder infections and external and internal parasites..

Each cat will receive a veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and necessary medical treatment. Animal Rescue Corps will provide daily care until the animals are placed with shelter and rescue organizations that will ultimately adopt them into permanent homes.

Animal Rescue Corps will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the cats are transferred to these groups for those interested in fostering or adopting the cats.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @AndyHumbles.

Tennessean