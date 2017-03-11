7-year-old girl shot in the face in car on I-24

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

ANTIOCH - A 7-year-old girl was shot in the face in a car on Interstate 24 on Saturday night.

Crews took the girl to Vanderbilt Pediatric Hospital with critical injuries around 10:45 p.m. CT Saturday. No one else was injured in either of the two cars shot on I-24 West near Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Metro police said the suspect’s vehicle is an older white Ford four-door Ford sedan.

The shooting is under investigation.

